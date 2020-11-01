National Dumisani Jantjies tops list for Parliamentary Budget Office director A parliamentary subcommittee has chosen three deputy directors of the office as candidates to take over as director BL PREMIUM

All three preferred candidates for the position of director of the Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO) are existing deputy directors of the office, with Dumisani Jantjies leading the pack.

The selection of three names was made on Friday by a subcommittee of parliament’s two finance committees and two appropriations committees. These committees will recommend one preferred candidate to the National Assembly for adoption.