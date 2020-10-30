National Jacob Zuma loses bid to appeal punitive cost order in Madonsela report case The SCA says it is ‘beyond question’ that the high court had applied the correct legal principles when it made its costs order BL PREMIUM

Former president Jacob Zuma has lost his bid to appeal against the personal and punitive costs order against him by the Pretoria high court in the failed challenge to the former public protector’s State of Capture report.

The report contained “troubling allegations of improper relationships between Mr Zuma, cabinet ministers and senior government officials on the one hand, and the Gupta family on the other," said the judgment.