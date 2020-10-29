Tito Mboweni warns of danger of fiscal slippage
The finance minister insisted in parliament that the fiscal framework cannot be broken at all costs
29 October 2020 - 20:25
Finance minister Tito Mboweni warned on Thursday that SA is in a fiscal “danger zone” and could not break its fiscal framework under any circumstances.
He warned that any slippage from the Treasury’s planned five-year debt stabilisation path would easily lead the country to a debt-to-GDP ratio of 100% or greater, which would mean that debt would be higher than GDP.
