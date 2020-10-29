National Tito Mboweni warns of danger of fiscal slippage The finance minister insisted in parliament that the fiscal framework cannot be broken at all costs BL PREMIUM

Finance minister Tito Mboweni warned on Thursday that SA is in a fiscal “danger zone” and could not break its fiscal framework under any circumstances.

He warned that any slippage from the Treasury’s planned five-year debt stabilisation path would easily lead the country to a debt-to-GDP ratio of 100% or greater, which would mean that debt would be higher than GDP.