SAA’s R10.5bn is not a bailout, insists David Masondo
The deputy finance minister says the money government has earmarked for the airline is to meet financial obligations
29 October 2020 - 10:36
Deputy finance minister David Masondo insisted that the R10.5bn that the government has earmarked for SAA is not a bailout and is needed for the airline to meet its financial obligations, including to retrenched workers and customers who have paid for flights.
This was not the start of a renewed process of continuous funding for the airline and government is looking for an equity partner to ensure the airline is no longer reliant on the fiscus, he told Tim Modise on Business Day’s Political Currency show on Wednesday, hours after finance minister Tito Mboweni announced his latest medium-term budget.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now