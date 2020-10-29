National SAA’s R10.5bn is not a bailout, insists David Masondo The deputy finance minister says the money government has earmarked for the airline is to meet financial obligations BL PREMIUM

Deputy finance minister David Masondo insisted that the R10.5bn that the government has earmarked for SAA is not a bailout and is needed for the airline to meet its financial obligations, including to retrenched workers and customers who have paid for flights.

This was not the start of a renewed process of continuous funding for the airline and government is looking for an equity partner to ensure the airline is no longer reliant on the fiscus, he told Tim Modise on Business Day’s Political Currency show on Wednesday, hours after finance minister Tito Mboweni announced his latest medium-term budget.