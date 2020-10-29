National EXCLUSIVE: GEPF moves to revise investment strategy under new leader The nearly R2-trillion fund has been given the go ahead from the Treasury to revise its strategic asset allocation, which might lead to more of its portfolio being invested offshore BL PREMIUM

The new boss of the continent’s largest pension fund says it has concluded deliberations with the National Treasury and finance minister Tito Mboweni that can open the door to revisions in how the fund invests the nearly R2-trillion entrusted to it by the nations’ public servants.

Musa Mabesa was announced as the new principal executive officer of the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) on Monday, succeeding Abel Sithole, who has taken the reins at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).