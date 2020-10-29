EXCLUSIVE: GEPF moves to revise investment strategy under new leader
The nearly R2-trillion fund has been given the go ahead from the Treasury to revise its strategic asset allocation, which might lead to more of its portfolio being invested offshore
29 October 2020 - 13:56
The new boss of the continent’s largest pension fund says it has concluded deliberations with the National Treasury and finance minister Tito Mboweni that can open the door to revisions in how the fund invests the nearly R2-trillion entrusted to it by the nations’ public servants.
Musa Mabesa was announced as the new principal executive officer of the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) on Monday, succeeding Abel Sithole, who has taken the reins at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now