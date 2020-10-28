National Departments raided to help bail out SAA The departments of higher education and the police will lose over R1bn each due to spending reallocations in the medium-term budget BL PREMIUM

Police and higher education ministries stood out as the biggest losers as Treasury raided 41 departments to save SAA, spending reallocations in the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) show.

SAA, which has not made a profit since 2011 and has sucked up billions in tax rand, needs an additional R10.5bn to fund its business rescue plan. This is on top of the R16.4bn allocated by the Treasury in February over the next three years to repay historic debt, of which R10.3bn has already flowed to the state-owned airline.