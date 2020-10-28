National Bongo brothers released on R10,000 bail ANC MP, facing a second charge of corruption, and his brother have been granted bail BL PREMIUM

ANC MP Bongani Bongo and his brother, Sipho, who are facing charges of corruption, fraud, theft, money laundering and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act, have been released on R10,000 bail.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the two appeared in the Nelspruit magistrate’s court on Wednesday, along with nine others relating to land deals in Mpumalanga.