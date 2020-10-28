Bongo brothers released on R10,000 bail
ANC MP, facing a second charge of corruption, and his brother have been granted bail
28 October 2020 - 14:10
ANC MP Bongani Bongo and his brother, Sipho, who are facing charges of corruption, fraud, theft, money laundering and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act, have been released on R10,000 bail.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the two appeared in the Nelspruit magistrate’s court on Wednesday, along with nine others relating to land deals in Mpumalanga.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now