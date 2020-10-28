Acsa does not expect speedy recovery in passenger numbers
Airports Company SA forecasts it will take until 2024 before passenger numbers reach pre-pandemic levels
28 October 2020 - 05:10
Airports Company SA (Acsa) expects passenger volumes to only recover to pre-lockdown levels by 2024 after slumping by almost two-thirds in 2020 as ongoing restrictions and consumer anxiety put the brakes on air travel.
"This is why it is so important for us to work even harder to convince the public that air travel is still the safest and most cost-effective way to travel," says new Acsa CEO Mpumi Mpofu.
