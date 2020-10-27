Ramaphosa dismisses speculation of stricter lockdown
27 October 2020 - 18:37
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday downplayed rumours of the reintroduction of a stricter lockdown amid fears of a new wave of Covid-19 infections.
The hard lockdown, which came into force at the end of March and was widely regarded as one of the most stringent in the world, shut down most economic activity, leading to a sharp drop in output and employment. The government is now battling to reignite economic growth.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now