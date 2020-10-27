National Ramaphosa dismisses speculation of stricter lockdown BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday downplayed rumours of the reintroduction of a stricter lockdown amid fears of a new wave of Covid-19 infections.

The hard lockdown, which came into force at the end of March and was widely regarded as one of the most stringent in the world, shut down most economic activity, leading to a sharp drop in output and employment. The government is now battling to reignite economic growth.