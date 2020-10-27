Nxuba wind farm ready to deliver
Covid-19 pandemic and national lockdown stalled completion of project in the Eastern Cape
27 October 2020 - 20:55
The final wind turbine has been commissioned at the Nxuba Wind Farm near the Eastern Cape town of Cookhouse, and the project is now ready to generate and supply energy to the national electricity grid.
The Nxuba farm has an installed capacity of 140MW, enough to power 91,000 average households. SA’s average power demand is about 30,000MW.
