National Numsa demands ratification of wage deal in motor sector

Workers in the retail motor industry are still awaiting the 8% wage increase signed in January as their employers and the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) haggle over the wage deal's ratification.

On Tuesday, Numsa members marched to the Retail Motor Industry (RMI) offices in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Eastern Cape, demanding that the January wage agreement be ratified. They also marched to the offices of the Motor Industry Bargaining Council (MIBCO) to protest the non-payment. The RMI is an organisation that represents the employers.