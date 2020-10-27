National No relief from high operating tariffs for airlines Airlines organisation chair Carla da Silva tells MPs that pleas for a reduction in tariffs have fallen on deaf ears BL PREMIUM

The organisation representing international and African airlines that operate in SA is lobbying for the fees of a raft of charges they have to pay on landing to be reduced to enhance their viability.

Board of Airline Representatives of SA (Barsa) chair Carla da Silva made this comment during a presentation to parliament’s tourism committee on the work of the board. Barsa also represents SAA.