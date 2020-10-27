National Acsa to cut capex and seek more government guarantees ‘We only expect passenger volumes through our airports to reach last year’s levels in about 2024,’ says Acsa CEO Mpumi Mpofu BL PREMIUM

Airports Company SA (Acsa) aims to slash capital expenditure and operating expenses as well as seek additional government guarantees, to help it adjust for what it expects will be a long, slow recovery in passenger numbers over the next few years.

“At this point, we only expect passenger volumes through our airports to reach last year’s levels in about 2024, after what we expect will be an approximately 60% decline in passenger numbers for the current year [ending March 2021]. This is why it is so important for us to work even harder to convince the public that air travel is still the safest and most cost-effective way to travel,” new Acsa CEO Mpumi Mpofu said.