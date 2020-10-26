National Push for faster setting up of African free trade zone to reignite SA economy Trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel and department working hard to meet January 1 deadline for launch BL PREMIUM

The government is pushing for faster implementation of a continentwide free trade agreement which it says is central to the country’s economic recovery.

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc, SA’s GDP for 2020 is projected to plummet about 8% and recent Stats SA figures show that the country has shed 2.2-million jobs during the second quarter.