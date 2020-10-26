Push for faster setting up of African free trade zone to reignite SA economy
Trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel and department working hard to meet January 1 deadline for launch
26 October 2020 - 20:32
The government is pushing for faster implementation of a continentwide free trade agreement which it says is central to the country’s economic recovery.
As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc, SA’s GDP for 2020 is projected to plummet about 8% and recent Stats SA figures show that the country has shed 2.2-million jobs during the second quarter.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now