National Debt stabilisation must be key priority for Tito Mboweni, DA says The party disagrees with the view of the economic advisory council that the brakes should be put on Treasury's debt stabilisation plans in the interest of economic growth BL PREMIUM

The DA says it is strongly in favour of finance minister Tito Mboweni prioritising debt stabilisation in the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS), which he will table in parliament on Wednesday.

The opposition party’s finance spokesperson, Geordin Hill-Lewis, said on Monday that he disagreed with the view of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (Peac), which has argued for the brakes to be applied to the government’s debt stabilisation and budget cut plans in the interests of fostering economic growth.