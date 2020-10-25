Former Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku challenging ‘unlawful’ SIU findings in court
Masuku faces the ANC’s provincial disciplinary committee over the coronavirus contract scandal
25 October 2020 - 15:48
Former Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku is fighting a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report into Covid-19 tender corruption that led to his removal, saying in a court application it is unlawful and unconstitutional.
Masuku’s lawyer, Mojalefa Motalane, said his client had lodged a court application challenging the SIU findings on Friday and wants the report to be set aside.
