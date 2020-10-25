National Former Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku challenging ‘unlawful’ SIU findings in court Masuku faces the ANC’s provincial disciplinary committee over the coronavirus contract scandal BL PREMIUM

Former Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku is fighting a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report into Covid-19 tender corruption that led to his removal, saying in a court application it is unlawful and unconstitutional.

Masuku’s lawyer, Mojalefa Motalane, said his client had lodged a court application challenging the SIU findings on Friday and wants the report to be set aside.