WATCH: So, for the record, just what did those headlines mean?

Anton Harber, author of So, For the Record, talks to Business Day TV about his latest book

23 October 2020 - 14:59 Business Day TV

Michael Avery interviews journalism professor and author, Anton Harber, about his new book, So, For the Record: Behind the Headlines in an Era of State Capture, which looks at the headlines that damaged media credibility during the Jacob Zuma era.

The masterfully crafted account of how the Sunday Times became the modern day Ozymandian parable, an exploration of the rise and fall of SA Sunday scoop print journalism, is essential reading, not just for media scholars but for anyone who consumes news in bits and bytes nowadays.

BIG READ: How to ensure the media is not a pawn for politicians​

In his new book, Anton Harber explores why SA’s biggest newspaper pursued fabricated news stories when most of its rivals did not
Life
3 days ago

CHRIS THURMAN: Listening vs reading — the nuanced pleasures of books

With audiobooks more books can make their way into your life through limited windows of opportunity, writes Chris Thurman
Opinion
1 week ago

WATCH: Print media: will Covid-19 burn the boats?

Business Day TV's Michael Avery talks to a panel about the future of print media in SA
Business
3 months ago

Naspers is poised for its next corporate transformation

Planned listing of part of Tencent stake and global internet assets on the Amsterdam bourse is a bid to fix huge share price discount of Africa’s ...
Opinion
1 year ago

ANTON HARBER: There is only one way to put out the fire of media misadventure

The Sunday Times apology, which was meant to be an elegant closure of a difficult period, is now messy, unresolved and causing distress, writes Anton ...
Opinion
2 years ago

