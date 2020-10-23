Covid-19 Business Watch
WATCH: So, for the record, just what did those headlines mean?
Anton Harber, author of So, For the Record, talks to Business Day TV about his latest book
23 October 2020 - 14:59
Michael Avery interviews journalism professor and author, Anton Harber, about his new book, So, For the Record: Behind the Headlines in an Era of State Capture, which looks at the headlines that damaged media credibility during the Jacob Zuma era.
The masterfully crafted account of how the Sunday Times became the modern day Ozymandian parable, an exploration of the rise and fall of SA Sunday scoop print journalism, is essential reading, not just for media scholars but for anyone who consumes news in bits and bytes nowadays.
