National Taxi Alliance pulls out of scheduled summit Its withdrawal, with no reasons yet given, has raised doubts about the summit happening, but Santaco is adamant it will go ahead

The National Taxi Alliance (NTA), SA’s second-largest taxi organisation, has pulled out of the national taxi summit scheduled for October 29, casting doubt over whether the all-important meeting will go ahead.

Theo Malele, NTA spokesperson, said it will reveal the reasons for the decision to not participate in the summit at a media briefing on Friday.