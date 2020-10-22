David Mabuza hopes Eskom can lower prices on its contracts
It will be good for everyone if independent power producers and coal suppliers will renegotiate, says deputy president
22 October 2020 - 18:36
Deputy President David Mabuza says it is in the interests of all stakeholders for coal prices and the costs paid by Eskom to independent power producers (IPPs) to drop.
The power utility, which is battling to stabilise its finances, is pressing ahead with plans to renegotiate coal contracts as well as agreements signed with IPPs with a view to reducing the net cost of electricity for consumers.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now