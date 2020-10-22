National David Mabuza hopes Eskom can lower prices on its contracts It will be good for everyone if independent power producers and coal suppliers will renegotiate, says deputy president BL PREMIUM

Deputy President David Mabuza says it is in the interests of all stakeholders for coal prices and the costs paid by Eskom to independent power producers (IPPs) to drop.

The power utility, which is battling to stabilise its finances, is pressing ahead with plans to renegotiate coal contracts as well as agreements signed with IPPs with a view to reducing the net cost of electricity for consumers.