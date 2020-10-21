Top attorney Barnabas Xulu may owe department more than R45m
21 October 2020 - 18:35
The department of environment, forestry & fisheries says that Barnabas Xulu, Western Cape judge president John Hlophe’s attorney for more than a decade, may owe it more than R45m and has launched further legal action to recover what it alleges were the grossly inflated legal fees paid to him.
Xulu will on Monday seek to overturn two court orders already obtained by the department to freeze his assets and force him to pay it back R3.4m that he himself has admitted was not owed to him.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now