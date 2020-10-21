National Still a long way to go before revamped procurement law is established The Treasury envisages that the Public Procurement Bill will only be passed by parliament in November 2022 BL PREMIUM

The legislation to create a single overarching law to govern public procurement is only likely to be passed by parliament at the end of 2022, acting chief procurement officer Estelle Setan said in a Treasury webinar on Wednesday.

The Treasury still has to work through a mountain of public submissions, revise the bill, consult with stakeholders and get cabinet approval for the revised version of the bill, officials said during the webinar.