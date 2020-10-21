Still a long way to go before revamped procurement law is established
The Treasury envisages that the Public Procurement Bill will only be passed by parliament in November 2022
21 October 2020 - 17:18
The legislation to create a single overarching law to govern public procurement is only likely to be passed by parliament at the end of 2022, acting chief procurement officer Estelle Setan said in a Treasury webinar on Wednesday.
The Treasury still has to work through a mountain of public submissions, revise the bill, consult with stakeholders and get cabinet approval for the revised version of the bill, officials said during the webinar.
