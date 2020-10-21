SA’s local content rules hobble EU firms
21 October 2020 - 19:04
SA’s local content policy is impeding investment and competitiveness, some EU-based companies operating in the country say.
The EU is SA’s largest trading partner and the biggest source of foreign direct investment for the country. More than 1,000 EU companies are active in SA.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now