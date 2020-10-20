National Law covering deals between politically exposed people and state must change There has been a public outcry over politically connected individuals who were awarded multimillion-rand contracts for PPE by the state BL PREMIUM

The law dealing with politically connected individuals who do business with the state needs to change, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), an organisation charged with investigating corruption, argued in parliament on Tuesday.

Prominent or politically exposed persons or their immediate families, can currently do business with the state as long as they comply with its procurement regulations.