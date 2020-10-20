National Government wants MultiChoice and Netflix to help SABC collect licence fees The SABC has attributed its losses over the years to declining ad revenue coupled with deteriorating TV licence fee collection BL PREMIUM

The government wants to implement new regulations that could see pay-TV operators such as MultiChoice and online streaming platforms such as Netflix compelled to collect TV licence fees on behalf of the SABC.

The cash-strapped public broadcaster, which remains the main source of news and commentary for millions of South Africans, has been on a drive to unlock new revenue streams to ensure its survival amid declining advertising spend. It received a R3.2bn bailout from the government late in 2019, which it used to pay off most of its debt. But with ad revenue falling due to the economic crisis made worse by Covid-19, the broadcaster is forecasting a budget shortfall of at least R1.5bn in the 2020 financial year.