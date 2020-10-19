Tourists from high-risk nations get the nod for visits of three months or more
Home affairs has updated its list of risky countries, which now includes Germany, Spain and Italy
19 October 2020 - 15:12
The government has decided to allow into the country tourists from high-risk countries who intend staying for three months or more.
On Monday, the home affairs department announced that the government has updated its list of risky countries whose travellers are restricted from entering the country for tourism.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now