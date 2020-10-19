National Court orders termination of CPS’s business rescue The high court in Pretoria has ordered that Cash Paymaster Services be placed under final winding-up BL PREMIUM

Cash Paymaster Services (CPS), which for years profited from managing the distribution of more than 17-million welfare grants on behalf of the government, has been forced to close up shop by the high court in Pretoria.

The court last week ordered that business rescue proceedings for CPS be terminated and the company placed under final winding-up.