Agrizzi moved to private hospital after condition worsens, family says
Lawyer confirms the corruption accused former Bosasa COO has been moved to ICU at an unnamed private facility
19 October 2020 - 16:24
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi is being moved to a private hospital after his respiratory condition worsened, his family has confirmed.
In a written statement to Business Day, Agrizzi’s family said on Monday they “were contacted by a representative of the department of correctional services at 12h00” and said “that Angelo's condition had deteriorated and that his treating doctor had advised that he should be moved to a private facility for urgent care”.
