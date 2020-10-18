Post Office board to decide on future of former chair Colleen Makhubele
Concern has been raised with minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams about Makhubele’s behaviour regarding meeting with unions
Communications & digital technologies minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has given the SA Post Office (Sapo) board permission to hold a meeting at which it will decide whether its former chair should be removed as a director.
Acting board chair Tia van der Sandt wrote to Ndabeni-Abrahams earlier in October asking for “advice” and “guidance” on the way forward regarding Colleen Makhubele’s future.
