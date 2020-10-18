Cape Town CBD economic revival plan wants more outdoor commerce
The City of Cape Town has launched a plan to encourage restaurants, coffee shops, pubs and other small businesses to operate outdoors in a bid to kick-start a post-Covid economic recovery and get people to return to town.
In the wake of an economic lockdown that began in March, the Cape Town CBD Economic Recovery Initiative will enable businesses to operate outdoors using a special permit, which can be acquired at a discount of more than 50% to what has been charged in the past, says Tasso Evangelinos, CEO of the Cape Town Central City Improvement District (CCID).
