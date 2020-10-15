expansion bill: R100bn
Institutions ‘willing’ to help grow Eskom’s power grid
Major development financiers have provided Eskom with written commitments to support SA’s energy transition, Eskom CEO André de Ruiter says
15 October 2020 - 18:12
Eskom, with its debt approaching R500bn, now intends to tap developmental financiers to help fund expansion of the national grid to accommodate new power generation.
Speaking at a webinar hosted by Nedbank and EE Business Intelligence on Thursday, Eskom CEO André de Ruyter said SA faced a widening electricity supply gap and needed to quickly bring online new cost-effective power generation such as solar.
