Green funds could foot Eskom’s R100bn grid expansion bill
Major development financiers have provided Eskom with written commitments to support SA’s energy transition, Eskom CEO André de Ruiter says
15 October 2020 - 18:12
Eskom, which is approaching R500bn in debt, now intends to tap developmental financiers to help fund an expansion of the national grid to accommodate new power generation
Speaking at a webinar hosted by Nedbank and EE Business Intelligence on Thursday, Eskom CEO André de Ruyter said SA faced a widening electricity supply gap and needed to quickly bring new cost-effective power generation such as solar, online.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now