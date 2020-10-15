National Green funds could foot Eskom’s R100bn grid expansion bill Major development financiers have provided Eskom with written commitments to support SA’s energy transition, Eskom CEO André de Ruiter says BL PREMIUM

Eskom, which is approaching R500bn in debt, now intends to tap developmental financiers to help fund an expansion of the national grid to accommodate new power generation

Speaking at a webinar hosted by Nedbank and EE Business Intelligence on Thursday, Eskom CEO André de Ruyter said SA faced a widening electricity supply gap and needed to quickly bring new cost-effective power generation such as solar, online.