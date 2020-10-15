Court reviews and sets aside Mkhwebane’s report on financial sector watchdog
Mkhwebane, in her official capacity, was ordered to pay the costs of the applicants
15 October 2020 - 16:13
Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s adverse finding against SA’s financial sector watchdog has been reviewed and set aside in court.
This Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) case follows the setting aside of a raft of other reports by Mkhwebane since she became the public protector.
