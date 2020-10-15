National Court reviews and sets aside Mkhwebane’s report on financial sector watchdog Mkhwebane, in her official capacity, was ordered to pay the costs of the applicants BL PREMIUM

Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s adverse finding against SA’s financial sector watchdog has been reviewed and set aside in court.

This Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) case follows the setting aside of a raft of other reports by Mkhwebane since she became the public protector.