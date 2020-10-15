National Agrizzi rushed to hospital with respiratory problems Lawyers argue corruption accused Angelo Agrizzi should be under house arrest as state prisons cannot treat his respiratory problems BL PREMIUM

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi’s lawyers have launched a high court bid to see him released from prison, just hours before Agrizzi was rushed to hospital with respiratory problems.

Agrizzi’s appeal against the Palm Ridge regional court’s decision to refuse him bail is centred, in part, on his alleged dependence on portable oxygen and chronic medical health problems. His lawyers have argued that he will not be able to access the specialised care he needs in jail and is at further risk of contracting Covid-19.