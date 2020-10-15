Agrizzi rushed to hospital with respiratory problems
Lawyers argue corruption accused Angelo Agrizzi should be under house arrest as state prisons cannot treat his respiratory problems
15 October 2020 - 19:02
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi’s lawyers have launched a high court bid to see him released from prison, just hours before Agrizzi was rushed to hospital with respiratory problems.
Agrizzi’s appeal against the Palm Ridge regional court’s decision to refuse him bail is centred, in part, on his alleged dependence on portable oxygen and chronic medical health problems. His lawyers have argued that he will not be able to access the specialised care he needs in jail and is at further risk of contracting Covid-19.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now