State extends state of disaster for another month
The regulations currently in place will remain law until the government amends its regulations to change it
14 October 2020 - 16:03
The government has extended the state of disaster till November 15, which means the lockdown could last another month.
The state of disaster was declared on March 15 to enable the government to implement measures such as the national lockdown to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in SA.
