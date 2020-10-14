National SIU red-flags about 13% of Eskom staff The investigating unit is also probing 20 build contractors, 14 coal transport service providers, seven diesel suppliers and three coal supply contracts, among others BL PREMIUM

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has referred more than 5,000 Eskom employees for disciplinary action and investigation for offences ranging from the failure to declare their interests, to doing business with Eskom and leading suspicious lifestyles, the unit told parliament on Wednesday.

The unit is also investigating 20 build contractors, 14 coal transport service providers, seven diesel suppliers, three coal supply contracts, two contracts for cloud computing and two contracts at Majuba and Matla power stations.