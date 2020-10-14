SIU flags over 5,000 Eskom employees for offences
The investigating unit is also probing 20 build contractors, 14 coal transport service providers, seven diesel suppliers and three coal supply contracts, among others
14 October 2020 - 17:38
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has referred more than 5,000 Eskom employees for disciplinary action and investigation for offences ranging from the failure to declare their interests, to doing business with Eskom and leading suspicious lifestyles, the unit told parliament on Wednesday.
The unit is also investigating 20 build contractors, 14 coal transportation service providers, seven diesel suppliers, three coal supply contracts, two contracts for cloud computing and two contracts at Majuba and Matla power stations.
