National JSC asks president to suspend judge Mushtak Parker for impeachment inquiries One of two complaints he faces may have profound implications for Western Cape judge president John Hlophe BL PREMIUM

The Judicial Service Commission has recommended that President Cyril Ramaphosa suspend Western Cape High Court judge Mushtak Parker, paving the way for him to face two impeachment inquiries.

While a number of judges have faced accusations of gross misconduct, none has ever been impeached in postapartheid SA.