JSC asks president to suspend judge Mushtak Parker for impeachment inquiries
One of two complaints he faces may have profound implications for Western Cape judge president John Hlophe
14 October 2020 - 21:25
The Judicial Service Commission has recommended that President Cyril Ramaphosa suspend Western Cape High Court judge Mushtak Parker, paving the way for him to face two impeachment inquiries.
While a number of judges have faced accusations of gross misconduct, none has ever been impeached in postapartheid SA.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now