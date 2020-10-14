National Angelo Agrizzi is a flight risk with millions invested overseas, court told Palm Ridge court denies him bail, saying he failed to disclose his interests in Italy in his affidavit BL PREMIUM

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi, who gave detailed evidence to the Zondo inquiry about how the facilities management company allegedly bribed top ANC officials for lucrative government tenders, has become the first accused in a state capture corruption case to be denied bail.

Palm Ridge regional court magistrate Phillip Venter on Tuesday found that Agrizzi, who the state alleged had failed to disclose that he had R30m in offshore accounts, posed a significant flight risk and should be incarcerated to ensure that he stood trial.