Mboweni asks for postponement of medium-term budget speech
National Assembly programme committee will consider the request for a week’s delay
13 October 2020 - 21:09
Finance minister Tito Mboweni has requested that the medium-term budget policy statement be delayed by a week to October 28, speaker of parliament Thandi Modise announced on Tuesday evening.
The medium-term budget policy statement is tabled halfway through the government’s financial year and updates the Treasury’s economic projections and adjusts the budgets of departments.
