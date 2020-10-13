National Mboweni asks for postponement of medium-term budget speech National Assembly programme committee will consider the request for a week’s delay BL PREMIUM

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has requested that the medium-term budget policy statement be delayed by a week to October 28, speaker of parliament Thandi Modise announced on Tuesday evening.

The medium-term budget policy statement is tabled halfway through the government’s financial year and updates the Treasury’s economic projections and adjusts the budgets of departments.