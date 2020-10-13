Land panel chief Vuyo Mahlati mourned by all in agricultural sector
African Farmers Association of SA says she was the voice of smallholder farmers and will be hard to replace
13 October 2020 - 14:38
UPDATED 13 October 2020 - 17:55
The death of the former chair of the presidential expert advisory panel on land reform & agriculture, Dr Vuyo Mahlati, in the early hours of Tuesday morning will leave a void in the agricultural industry, her colleagues said.
Her panel advised the government on land reform policy matters including restitution, redistribution, tenure security and agricultural support.
