Darwin Nkonki appointed as Postbank board chair

Communications and digital technologies minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has appointed Darwin Zinzile Nkonki as the new chair of the Postbank board.

Nkonki, one of four incoming board members at the PostBank, is a highly qualified executive, with more than two decades’ experience in the financial service sector, Ndabeni-Abrahams said.

He holds an MBA (Finance) and is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Secretaries (FCIS) (SA), and the Institute of Bankers in SA (Fibsa).

Nkonki joins the Postbank while the government moves to corporatise it.

Last week, Ndabeni-Abrahams said the process of corporatising the bank is now at cabinet level, after which it will go to parliament. She said the government aims at making her department the controlling interest in the bank.

“As we unbundled the Postbank and the Post Office it was realised that we cannot have the Post Office being the bank-controlling company of Postbank because of its financial status and therefore we had to take a decision that the department must therefore be the bank-controlling company,” she said.

The bank, which is not yet formally registered, is awaiting final approval by the Reserve Bank. It has been operating under limited conditions, such as accepting deposits and offering card-based transactional and savings accounts predominantly to the underbanked and unbanked segments of the population.

Its status precludes it from engaging in the full spread of banking activities, such as offering credit facilities.

According to the department of communications and digital technologies the Postbank has more than 6.2-million accounts, excluding SA Social Security (Sassa) beneficiary accounts, a core deposit base that exceeds R5.9bn and more than R3.5bn in capital reserves.

The Postbank, a Sapo subsidiary, has its own board.

Unbundling the Postbank from the Post Office has been contentious. It was one of the reasons former Sapo CEO Mark Barnes resigned last year after clashing with the board and the government over their decision to hive off the Postbank.

The bank is also not in a good place financially, with the board telling parliament last month that its financial position was expected to weaken over the next two years, with the bank’s revenues dropping 13% in the first four months of 2020.

The Postbank had a net profit after tax of R213m in the first four months of the 2020 financial year compared with about R396m in the corresponding period in 2019. The bank waived fees chargeable to SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) beneficiaries in March, resulting in a R9m revenue loss.

The Postbank has lost R311m, about 18% of total turnover, since the lockdown.

The other three members who will join the new board are Leigh Hefer, Gcobani Mancotywa and Thabile Wonci.

Ndabeni-Abrahams said all four went through a proper due diligence assessment by the SA Reserve Bank and the auditor-general.

The minister asked the incoming board members and the chair to “protect the integrity and profitability of the Postbank at all times”.

“As its core mandate, the Postbank is positioned to be a critical element of the financial inclusion imperative in the country. The country faces a number of social and economic ills, which include economic inequality,” she said.

“Through the promotion of financial inclusion, the Postbank plays an important and contributing role in addressing these challenges and in particular, the issue of economic inequality.”

