GEPF ordered to consult employee organisations on benefit decisions
11 October 2020 - 17:03
In a victory for government employees, the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) now has to consult them before changing the formulas that determine the benefits workers get from the fund.
The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on Friday did not mince its words about the GEPF’s attempts to downplay the importance of consultation with employee organisations in determining issues that directly affect their finances.
