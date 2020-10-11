French arms company Thales contests racketeering prosecution
11 October 2020 - 17:08
French arms company Thales, which stands accused of bribing Jacob Zuma, contends it is an “unfortunate, unfair casualty” of the case by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) against the former president and insists the state’s decision to charge it with racketeering is “an abuse of the process of court”.
The high court in Pietermaritzburg will hear Thales’s bid to invalidate the racketeering charge against it — which has resulted in Zuma’s long-awaited trial being put on hold — on October 26. While the outcome of that case will almost certainly be the subject of appeals, its resolution will be pivotal to deciding not only when the Zuma/Thales case gets under way, but also what form that prosecution will ultimately take.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now