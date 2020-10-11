National Axed Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku not giving up without a fight Masuku plans to take a damning Special Investigating Unit report on judicial review BL PREMIUM

Axed Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku is not giving up without a fight and says he will take the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report into allegations of tender irregularities on judicial review.

Gauteng premier David Makhura on Friday announced that he was firing Masuku after the SIU found that he had failed to execute his functions in compliance with the constitution and the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) in his oversight of the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE).