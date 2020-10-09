National Raymond Zondo to subpoena Jacob Zuma to appear at inquiry Zuma’s lawyer declined to comment on Zondo’s decision, but said he was drafting an application for Zondo to recuse himself as chair of the inquiry BL PREMIUM

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says there is a legal basis to compel former president Jacob Zuma to answer questions about the allegations of state capture levelled against him.

Zuma has become the 100th witness to be subpoenaed to appear before the state capture inquiry, but there are still questions over whether he will show up for the hearings he has been ordered to attend from November 16-20.