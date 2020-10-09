electricity
Nersa says uncertainties make it impossible to predict 2021’s tariffs
09 October 2020 - 05:05
Uncertainty hangs over electricity tariffs for 2021 as the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) embarks on a process to respond to a multiplicity of issues arising from the court judgments that have a bearing on Eskom tariffs.
Steeply rising electricity prices over the past decade have become a crippling portion of costs for businesses, especially mines, and households. However, Eskom tariffs, which are set by Nersa, are still not cost-reflective and the utility sells its electricity at a loss.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now