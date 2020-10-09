BREAKING NEWS: Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku fired
Gauteng premier David Makhura axed the MEC after an SIU report recommended that the premier take administrative action against Masuku
09 October 2020 - 12:59
Gauteng premier David Makhura has fired the province's health MEC, Bandile Masuku, following a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report into allegations of tender irregularities.
On Friday, Makhura said the SIU found that Masuku had failed to execute his functions in compliance with the constitution and the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) in his oversight of the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE).
