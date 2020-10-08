National Public protector’s calls for state to pay for probes Busisiwe Mkhwebane tells MPs her office is struggling to finance its investigations and needs more staff BL PREMIUM

The public protector’s office, which is facing budget cuts, is hoping to augment its finances by having legislation amended to allow it to charge organs of state for the investigations it conducts.

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Thursday told parliament’s portfolio committee on justice that the process of amending the act remained on course and was a critical step for the institution which was facing a decreasing budget.