Lesetja Kganyago concerned about increase in administered prices
Reserve Bank governor notes above-inflation rises in municipal rates, water and electricity tariffs in briefing for parliament’s finance committee
08 October 2020 - 18:53
The rise in administered prices under the control of various spheres of government is worrying, Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said in parliament on Thursday.
These prices, such as electricity, water and municipal rates and taxes, have been rising faster than the inflation rate which has been well contained.
