National Eskom can be fixed in just a ‘few years’, says former executive Mick Davis Davis says the government must inject capital into debt-laden Eskom and then avoid interfering with management BL PREMIUM

Eskom can be relatively easily fixed in three or so years, but it needs a cash injection from the state, the urgent reintroduction of skills, sensible coal contracts and to be free of political meddling, says former Eskom and Xstrata executive Sir Mick Davis

Davis, a South African who helped mastermind the formation of BHP Billiton, the world’s largest resources company and then build Xstrata from nothing, served on the Eskom task team urgently assembled in 2018 by President Cyril Ramaphosa.